NewCars.com* Redesign

*NewCars.com Is a website where you can research and review cars to see whether you should buy it or not.

In this design, The cars you see are the 2020 Ford Expedition (Bottom Far Right), 2021 Cadillac Escalade (Middle Right), 2021 Kia Telluride (Top Left), 2021 Hyundai Palisade (Middle left) and the 2021 Volvo S60 T6 Inscription (Far Right). I

Disclaimers:

I do not own the images, Nor the description of the "Kia Telluride".

Font: Nunito

Thanks for reading/Seeing this redesign! Any Feedback would be lovely :)