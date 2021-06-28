NewCars.com* Redesign

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
*NewCars.com Is a website where you can research and review cars to see whether you should buy it or not.
In this design, The cars you see are the 2020 Ford Expedition (Bottom Far Right), 2021 Cadillac Escalade (Middle Right), 2021 Kia Telluride (Top Left), 2021 Hyundai Palisade (Middle left) and the 2021 Volvo S60 T6 Inscription (Far Right). I
Disclaimers:
I do not own the images, Nor the description of the "Kia Telluride".
Font: Nunito
Thanks for reading/Seeing this redesign! Any Feedback would be lovely :)