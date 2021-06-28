Saber Ali

Banking App Exploring

Saber Ali
Saber Ali
  • Save
Banking App Exploring illustration wallet app redesign mobile banking crypto bank banking app mobile ui onboarding ui dark theme clean app design app ui
Download color palette

Hi there!

Here is a mobile adaptation of my latest shot.

Looks awesome? We think so too. Come hang out with us at my portfolio
for case studies or follow us on Instagram so you don't miss any single update.

Saber Ali
Saber Ali

More by Saber Ali

View profile
    • Like