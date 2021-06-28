Jonathan Rosas

User Profile - Daily UI

Jonathan Rosas
Jonathan Rosas
  • Save
User Profile - Daily UI typography branding app ui design
Download color palette

User Profile for a Drive APP

Typography: Lufga

#DailyUI #challengeDailyUI #006

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Jonathan Rosas
Jonathan Rosas

More by Jonathan Rosas

View profile
    • Like