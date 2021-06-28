soledad garcia

Pause & reconnect with yourself

Pause & reconnect with yourself here and now sun woman mindful mindfulness breathe presence pause meditation design vector illustration
“It's a transformative experience to simply pause instead of immediately filling up space.”

— Pema Chödrön

