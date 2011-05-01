donny nguyen

canada votes 2011

bloc quebecois conservative gilles duceppe jack layton liberal michael ignatieff ndp stephen harper
polls will open soon so why not do some portraits for (some of) the potentials for canada's next prime minister.

larger version here: http://donnydraws.blogspot.com/2011/05/canada-votes.html

