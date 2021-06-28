Tyler Stewart

it's ok 2 b happy, it's okay 2 b sad

Tyler Stewart
Tyler Stewart
  • Save
it's ok 2 b happy, it's okay 2 b sad depression sad happy face texture flat mental health inspirational encouraging cosmic sun moon smile cute adobe illustrator vector illustration
Download color palette

This idea came to me in the shower... so I jumped out naked and ran to my sketchbook. Happy with how it came out 🌞🌚 Vector illustration made completely in Illustrator (textures and all)

Tyler Stewart
Tyler Stewart

More by Tyler Stewart

View profile
    • Like