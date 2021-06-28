Anthony-Awi Temitope

Wedding Card

Anthony-Awi Temitope
Anthony-Awi Temitope
  • Save
Wedding Card
Download color palette

First ever Wedding Card Design. Client wanted something clean and simple

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Anthony-Awi Temitope
Anthony-Awi Temitope

More by Anthony-Awi Temitope

View profile
    • Like