Shawn Phelps

OnPointe Care

OnPointe Care identity logo design brand illustration design logo branding
OnPointe Care, formerly Mid-South Urgent Care, came to us wanting a complete rebrand of their clinic. OnPointe Care was ready to break away from looking like an urgent care clinic and look like a family practice.

Mid-South Urgent Care's first name of choice was unavailable; this prompted Table 7 Creative in creating a list of names to choose. OnPointe Care became the selection from the list, allowing us to design the logo you see now.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
