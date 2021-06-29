OnPointe Care, formerly Mid-South Urgent Care, came to us wanting a complete rebrand of their clinic. OnPointe Care was ready to break away from looking like an urgent care clinic and look like a family practice.

Mid-South Urgent Care's first name of choice was unavailable; this prompted Table 7 Creative in creating a list of names to choose. OnPointe Care became the selection from the list, allowing us to design the logo you see now.