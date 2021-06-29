Shawn Phelps

Ephraim Urevbu

Ephraim Urevbu is an artist currently based in Memphis, is best known for his large-scale abstract expressionist paintings, and distinguished by his presentation of bold acrylics and heavy pallet knife technique.

Ephraim was partial to know if we could incorporate his signature “e” into his logo. We worked the “e” into a rectangular frame giving a gallery feel, keeping the traditional black and white color scheme for the elegant look.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
