🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Ephraim Urevbu is an artist currently based in Memphis, is best known for his large-scale abstract expressionist paintings, and distinguished by his presentation of bold acrylics and heavy pallet knife technique.
Ephraim was partial to know if we could incorporate his signature “e” into his logo. We worked the “e” into a rectangular frame giving a gallery feel, keeping the traditional black and white color scheme for the elegant look.