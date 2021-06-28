sk8BOARD web app

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
sk8BOARD is a Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) brand whose target customer wants a fully personalized/customizable electric skateboard. sk8BOARD strives to deliver a one of a kind skateboard that you can’t find anywhere made from sustainable materials. Their target customers are skaters with skill ranges of beginner to expert, who want to ride a skateboard in any situation, roads to ramps. They are able to offer a selection of boards at a competitive price.
An assignment from Grow with Google UX Design program