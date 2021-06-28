Libri Library App

Libri is a book reading app whose target customer wants the convenience of a library at the fingertips. Libri strives to deliver books without the need of downloading it to devices. Their target customers are people who want to read or listen to books without any limitations and who don’t want to physically carry or damage books. They are able to offer a wide variety of books, graphic novels, comics and digitally animated stories at a competitive price.

An assignment from Grow with Google UX Design program