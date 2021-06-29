Jordan Hughes

Indi Harris – one-page personal site

Spent some time over the weekend bringing my partner into the 21st century with a super simple personal site.

Designed and built in Webflow in just under 3 hours. Hosted on Netlify.

View the live site 👉

Clone this Webflow project 👉

Typeface is Neue Haas Grotesk from Commercial Type.

Thanks 🙂

