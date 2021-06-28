Martian Labs

AgriFiber Product Label/Packaging Design

Martian Labs
Martian Labs
Hire Me
  • Save
AgriFiber Product Label/Packaging Design visual identity logo design label design product label packaging design packaging food
AgriFiber Product Label/Packaging Design visual identity logo design label design product label packaging design packaging food
Download color palette
  1. agrifiber_dribble_07 copy.png
  2. agrifiber_dribble_07.jpg

For the packaging and product labels AgriFiber needed, Martian had to keep designs functional, but visually appealing. With logos and badges, Martian found a perfect balance.

Martian Labs
Martian Labs
Earth's top creatives for startups & growth-stage companies
Hire Me

More by Martian Labs

View profile
    • Like