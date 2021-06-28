Martian Labs

AgriFiber Custom Iconography

To convey the various applications, functional and health benefits, products, and brand attributes of AgriFiber, Martian created an array of simple, line art icons to be used across various AgriFiber materials. The icons combined the simplicity of AgriFiber's branding with the complexity and breadth of the company.

