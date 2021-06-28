Monolinecalligraphy

Bridal Bautique

Bridal Bautique
fresh & modern script font, handmade calligraphic style, typeface kontenporer with basic dance, classical and elegant touch. can be used for various purposes. very interesting for greeting cards, magazine titles, business cards, quote, poster, signature, logo, wedding invitations, letterheads, curiculum vitae, headline news, newspapers, thanks, t-shirts, signage, labels, discs, and all types of office equipment.

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
