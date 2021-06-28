🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
What if food tips were more localized and food related in Singapore?
Kopi-O ☕ — S$1
Bao/Dumpling 🥟 — S$3
Bubble Tea 🧋 — S$5
Chicken Rice 🍛 — S$7
Curry Laksa 🍜 — S$10
Sushi 🍣 — S$15 (Sushi is not a common man Singaporean dish, but is sold at a high price when sold in food courts/restaurants)
🧧 Red envelope for the custom amount ($$$)
