What if food tips were more localized and food related in Singapore?

Kopi-O ☕ — S$1

Bao/Dumpling 🥟 — S$3

Bubble Tea 🧋 — S$5

Chicken Rice 🍛 — S$7

Curry Laksa 🍜 — S$10

Sushi 🍣 — S$15 (Sushi is not a common man Singaporean dish, but is sold at a high price when sold in food courts/restaurants)

🧧 Red envelope for the custom amount ($$$)

Read more in the Grab Tip Case Study