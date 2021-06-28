Antonio Miranda

Petit Pet | Logo Design

Antonio Miranda
Antonio Miranda
  • Save
Petit Pet | Logo Design design logo graphic design branding
Download color palette

Logo for an Online Pet Shop

Reach out for any worldwide project:
amiranda.tana@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +33 0634263901

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Antonio Miranda
Antonio Miranda

More by Antonio Miranda

View profile
    • Like