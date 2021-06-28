Yeswanth Mohana Velu

NestCasa - Luxury Furniture Mobile Magazine + Shop

NestCasa - Luxury Furniture Mobile Magazine + Shop
Nest Casa has become the renowned source of an expertly edited inventory of decor, table top, lighting and home fragrance for professionals.

With a need to showcase the vast editorial content in an engaging way, The design includes multiple page layouts, enabling the editorial team to fully reflect the magazine’s content.

Project Year - 2020

© - NestCasa

