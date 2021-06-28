Victoria Chekalina

Valentines for OVD-ingo

Valentines for OVD-ingo russia valentine protection of rights
Валентинки для правозащитной организации «ОВД-инфо»! Посмотреть можно здесь: https://www.instagram.com/p/CLO4GfnnQRW/

Valentines for the russian human rights organization "OVD-info". All the cards are here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CLO4GfnnQRW/

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
