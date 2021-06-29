Hadi Altaf 🐲

Train / Workout Landing Page

Hadi Altaf 🐲
Hadi Altaf 🐲
Hire Me
  • Save
Train / Workout Landing Page graphic design e commerce online booking booking gym app gym website training personal trainer workout gym landing landing page illustration typography product design minimal animation motion graphics 3d
Download color palette

Hello Dribblers 👋🏻🏀

Super excited to share landing page that allow you to choose workout type , select gym and book an appointment with a personal trainer.

Please leave your valuable feedback.

Thanks for watching! ❤️

Available for new projects: hadialtaf@hotmail.co.uk

Let’s connect:
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/hadidexigns/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hadialtaf/

Hadi Altaf 🐲
Hadi Altaf 🐲
Sr' Product Designer Eat, Sleep, Design, Repeat 👊
Hire Me

More by Hadi Altaf 🐲

View profile
    • Like