Lu Liu

Daily UI 009 - Music Player Mobile App Design

Lu Liu
Lu Liu
  • Save
Daily UI 009 - Music Player Mobile App Design music musicplayer app mobile ui design dailyui
Download color palette

Day 009 of 100-day design challenge.
I'd be really appreciated if you leave comments/advises!!!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Lu Liu
Lu Liu

More by Lu Liu

View profile
    • Like