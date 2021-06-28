Concept for a music player app

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey! For the UIChallenge 009 Music Player I made these two screens for an app where you can play music (obviously). Creating variants and identifying the similarities of the different apps was a lot of fun. I don't listen to songs by Taylor Swift but I like her. Where are the Swifties? :D champagne problems is a very funny name for a song.