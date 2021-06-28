Lalitha Sananikone

Concept for a music player app

Lalitha Sananikone
Lalitha Sananikone
  • Save
Concept for a music player app dailyui song clean artist visual design spotify playlist ui glassmorphism dark mode mobile app player music dailyui 009
Download color palette

Hey! For the UIChallenge 009 Music Player I made these two screens for an app where you can play music (obviously). Creating variants and identifying the similarities of the different apps was a lot of fun. I don't listen to songs by Taylor Swift but I like her. Where are the Swifties? :D champagne problems is a very funny name for a song.

Lalitha Sananikone
Lalitha Sananikone

More by Lalitha Sananikone

View profile
    • Like