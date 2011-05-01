Nils Hendriks - Nirusu

Toy Robots

Toy Robots cgi 3d
An oldie: 3d cgi toy robots modelled and rendered after a photo from Taschen's Robots & Spaceships (http://www.amazon.com/Robots-TASCHEN-Icons-Teruhisa-Kitahara/dp/3822855669/ref=pd_sim_b_1)

Posted on May 1, 2011
