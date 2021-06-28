“When nothing seems to help, I go and look at a stonecutter hammering away at his rock, perhaps a hundred times without as much as a crack showing in it. Yet at the hundred and first blow it will split in two, and I know it was not that last blow that did it—but all that had gone before.”

.

Point of sale admin panel design, The analysis dashboard page.

.

Animated GIF: https://www.instagram.com/p/CQrW8_mDFIq/