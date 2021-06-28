Britt Felton

Clarity & Wellness

Clarity & Wellness color palette mental health logo design lines design logo color branding
New branding for Clarity & Wellness Mental Health and Crisis Management Services in New Jersey. Samantha Powell, the owner, chose a positive, professional bold color palette.

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
