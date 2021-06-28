Isha Sharma

I need more colors in my life!

procreate adobexd graphic design illustration design
This is one of the designs I'm really proud of & not sure why I didn't share this before!

Would love to receive any kind of feedback on this design!

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
