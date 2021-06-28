Porttia | IT Risk Management System

Last year we had amazing projects that challenged us to improve designs!

Porttia is an IT Risk Management System created to help small and medium businesses to control their information risks, allowing users to create an inventory of their processes, assets and potential information risks in order to create a mitigation plan that will be tracked by the IT managers.

Shout out to Natalia Morera our designer for this amazing project.

