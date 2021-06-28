Porttia | IT Risk Management System

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Last year we had amazing projects that challenged us to improve designs!
Porttia is an IT Risk Management System created to help small and medium businesses to control their information risks, allowing users to create an inventory of their processes, assets and potential information risks in order to create a mitigation plan that will be tracked by the IT managers.
Shout out to Natalia Morera our designer for this amazing project.
Share our work if you like this!
-
Check out more from Bananacode at our
Website | Instagram | Facebook 🚀