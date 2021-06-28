Taras Savytskyi

Interfaceless Tiktok

Some experimentation around the interfaceless style of the feed.
Illustrations used as part of the demo are:
1. Sculpture - https://dribbble.com/shots/15648282-Sculpture
2. Align - https://dribbble.com/shots/7226815-Align
3. Pulp Fiction Epic Dance - https://dribbble.com/shots/15637966-Pulp-Fiction-Epic-Dance

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
