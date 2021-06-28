Arrow Logo Exploration

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Arrow Exploration ↪
Somehow during the 36daysoftype challenge I started playing around with the arrow shape. I just love the simple meaning and the pleasing shape of it. So I tried to draw it as weird as possible.
This is one of the results I came up. Stay tuned for the other ones💥