Arrow Logo Exploration

Arrow Logo Exploration vector minimal illustrator logo arrow graphic design design branding
Arrow Exploration ↪

Somehow during the 36daysoftype challenge I started playing around with the arrow shape. I just love the simple meaning and the pleasing shape of it. So I tried to draw it as weird as possible.

This is one of the results I came up. Stay tuned for the other ones💥

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
