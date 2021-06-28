Stillewacht

A Logo for every Letter – 36daysoftype08

That's a wrap, people.
#36daysoftype08: Done ✅

Thanks for every like, save, share and comment! It really pushed me forward during this challenge.

I guess I will miss this daily routine. Always fun to do and it was a creative way of starting the day right. Can’t wait for 36daysoftype No. 9!

But yeah, that’s it!
What’s your favorite number/ letter? Let me know!

