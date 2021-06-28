McDonald's | Gamification Campaign

Last year McDonald's came with this idea of a gamification campaign and we pushed the idea to the stars. 🙌🏻 What do you guys think of this design?

Shout out to our designers Juliana Morales and Joselyn Carvajal for creating this project.

Please "L" if you dig this!

-

Check out more from Bananacode at our

Website | Instagram | Facebook 🚀