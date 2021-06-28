Dresden Branding & Design

TMP Janitorial: Branding

Included with their brand package, TMP needed uniform shirts for their employees. While we gave them dark polos and t-shirts for longevity since they are a cleaning business, we also couldn't resist also doing a mockup on a crisp white shirt... though impossibly hard to keep clean no matter what industry you work in.

