ARMA Team Rebrand

ARMA Team Rebrand mascot logo icon vector illustration team logo branding logo graphic design
A fun unofficial ARMA rebrand.

I love the current logo they have. Just wanted to come up with something different!

Let me know what you think :)

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
