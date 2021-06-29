Website for Codeway.co

Collaboration with Codeway.co

Guys, we’ve got exciting news for you. Lately, we have been working on redesigning an website for mobile apps and games studio. Come and check it out what we’ve done down below.

Codeway is a mobile apps and games studio, launching products that millions of users love.

Codeway Philosophy

"We curate bold ideas and transform them into fast-growing products - from concept, through development, to global market expansion. With endless passion and years of experience in mobile industry, our products have reached over 65 million users across 160 countries in 6 continents - and we’re just getting started.

We are a family of people who are lucky enough to work on our passion. We push forward the limits without the fear of making mistakes. We work hard to be a few steps ahead of others. We trust in our creative thinking, while keeping both feet on the ground when it comes to measurement and analytics. We are addicted to continuously developing our skills & moving forward.

We design, measure, build, repeat. We believe in the code way of things."

What we do

1. Design

2. Animation

3. Development

Live version: Codeway

Test Version: Codeway Test

