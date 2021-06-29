Website for Codeway.co

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Collaboration with Codeway.co
Guys, we’ve got exciting news for you. Lately, we have been working on redesigning an website for mobile apps and games studio.
Come and check it out what we’ve done down below.
Codeway is a mobile apps and games studio, launching products that millions of users love.
Codeway Philosophy
"We curate bold ideas and transform them into fast-growing products - from concept, through development, to global market expansion. With endless passion and years of experience in mobile industry, our products have reached over 65 million users across 160 countries in 6 continents - and we’re just getting started.
We are a family of people who are lucky enough to work on our passion. We push forward the limits without the fear of making mistakes. We work hard to be a few steps ahead of others. We trust in our creative thinking, while keeping both feet on the ground when it comes to measurement and analytics. We are addicted to continuously developing our skills & moving forward.
We design, measure, build, repeat. We believe in the code way of things."
What we do
1. Design
2. Animation
3. Development
Live version: Codeway
Test Version: Codeway Test
We are available for new projects.
Just drop us a line: hello@afterglow.ai
Join us on Behance Behance
Join us on Instagram Instagram