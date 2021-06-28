Daily UI #006 - User profile

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Good evening Dribbblers!
I am sharing with you the 6th Daily UI challenge which theme is User profile.
I imagined an app that could find your closest match (%) based on your interests. Because all we need is love!
Don't forget to give some to the shots you like. ;)
Tool: Figma
Photos: Photo by Austin Wade on Unsplash
Illustration: heart form iconsdb.com
Illustration by Icons 8 from Ouch!