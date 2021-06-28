Daily UI #006 - User profile

Good evening Dribbblers!

I am sharing with you the 6th Daily UI challenge which theme is User profile.

I imagined an app that could find your closest match (%) based on your interests. Because all we need is love!

Tool: Figma

Photos: Photo by Austin Wade on Unsplash

Illustration: heart form iconsdb.com

Illustration by Icons 8 from Ouch!