Pawsitive Café - Brand identity and illustration

I had the pleasure to work with FormRoom interior design, creating the brand identity for the yet to launch Pawsitive Café in Notting Hill. The client wanted somwthing playful but mature and soothing, so I went for clean fonts, calming tones and playful illustrations.