Federica Martini

Pawsitive Café - Brand identity and illustration

Federica Martini
Federica Martini
  • Save
Pawsitive Café - Brand identity and illustration website mockup branding illustration
Download color palette

I had the pleasure to work with FormRoom interior design, creating the brand identity for the yet to launch Pawsitive Café in Notting Hill. The client wanted somwthing playful but mature and soothing, so I went for clean fonts, calming tones and playful illustrations.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Federica Martini
Federica Martini

More by Federica Martini

View profile
    • Like