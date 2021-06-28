Bananacode

Megaropa | Retail Ecommerce productdesign webdesign wireframes ecommerce clothing retail fashion
Hey there! 👋🏻 This is the design we created for Megaropa, a second hand clothes retail brand.

  For this e-commerce, we went for a minimal design in order to appreciate better every garment.   Shout out to our main designer in this project Juliana Morales

