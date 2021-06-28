katakerekes.design

Castles around the Lake Balaton

Castles around the Lake Balaton graphic design history map animal human nature ipadpro procreate illustraion
Illustration for a map, that shows the castles around the Lake Balaton.
Some of the castles have an interesting history, which inspired me to create visual elements.

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Illustrations and graphics

