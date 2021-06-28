Dresden Branding & Design

TMP Janitorial: Branding

Dresden Branding & Design
Dresden Branding & Design
Hire Me
  • Save
TMP Janitorial: Branding digital design social media design social media business cards letterhead cleaning business female run companies woman owned business small business chicago logo design print design logo branding brand identity
Download color palette

Included in TMP's brand package, Dresden laid out the designs for letterhead, business cards, social media graphics, and more. The elements of squeegee swoops and sparkles throughout their branded pieces give nods to the type of company they are while the corporate building in their logo mark gives a nod to the type of clientele they service.

Dresden Branding & Design
Dresden Branding & Design
Welcome to our portfolio
Hire Me

More by Dresden Branding & Design

View profile
    • Like