Dresden Branding & Design

TMP Janitorial: Branding

Dresden Branding & Design
Dresden Branding & Design
Hire Me
  • Save
TMP Janitorial: Branding logo design womanowned female run companies woman owned cleaning business woman owned small business small business chicago logo brand identity branding design branding
TMP Janitorial: Branding logo design womanowned female run companies woman owned cleaning business woman owned small business small business chicago logo brand identity branding design branding
Download color palette
  1. dres_social media_template_dribbble_tmp_branding_01.png
  2. dres_social media_template_dribbble_tmp_branding_02.png

TMP Janitorial needed a brand that was warm, comfortable, and friendly but still communicated that they were in the business of cleaning for Chicago corporations and not residential properties. While some brands don’t show the purpose of a company in the logo/brand elements and others reflect it in a more abstract way, TMP leaned toward something a little more direct.

Dresden Branding & Design
Dresden Branding & Design
Welcome to our portfolio
Hire Me

More by Dresden Branding & Design

View profile
    • Like