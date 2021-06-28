TMP Janitorial: Branding

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
TMP Janitorial needed a brand that was warm, comfortable, and friendly but still communicated that they were in the business of cleaning for Chicago corporations and not residential properties. While some brands don’t show the purpose of a company in the logo/brand elements and others reflect it in a more abstract way, TMP leaned toward something a little more direct.