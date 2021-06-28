Virginia Manzi

Minimal Dating Landing

Virginia Manzi
Virginia Manzi
  • Save
Minimal Dating Landing ui ux uidesign web design landing page design
Download color palette

A landing page full of romance where images can speak by themselves. The client was looking for something that could evocate emotions at first sight, so the combination of oversized, elegant typography and parallax floating effects have been able to achieve the goal.

I hope you like it 🌸

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Virginia Manzi
Virginia Manzi

More by Virginia Manzi

View profile
    • Like