Alona Shostko

Bank Loan (Superman) - Illustrations & animations (JSON, Lottie)

Alona Shostko
Alona Shostko
Hire Me
  • Save
Bank Loan (Superman) - Illustrations & animations (JSON, Lottie) funds lottiefiles lottie json app design application upset sad superman offers credits loans banking finance cash credit card bank account bank credit loan
Bank Loan (Superman) - Illustrations & animations (JSON, Lottie) funds lottiefiles lottie json app design application upset sad superman offers credits loans banking finance cash credit card bank account bank credit loan
Bank Loan (Superman) - Illustrations & animations (JSON, Lottie) funds lottiefiles lottie json app design application upset sad superman offers credits loans banking finance cash credit card bank account bank credit loan
Download color palette
  1. 05---Loan.gif
  2. 5-01.gif
  3. 5-02.gif

Illustrations and animations for Azerbaijan Bank mobile application - Yelo (formerly Nikoil Bank)

Press "L" or "F" if you like this shot!

Take a look at full case here!

Each animation created as JSON (java script), works perfectly on web sites and applications: vector-based, 60 FPS, small size and other benefits :)

If you need illustrations or animations for your WEB/application/printing project - just contact me:

Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Vimeo | Email | Site

Alona Shostko
Alona Shostko
stylish illustrations and animations for web/apps and more
Hire Me

More by Alona Shostko

View profile
    • Like