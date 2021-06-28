Farid Mokraoui

Fergapalooza

Fergapalooza
We had just wrapped up migrating the last of our customers to our new platform, 2 plus year journey from when the new site launched. Lots of sweat and tears were shed during this time.

Fergapalooza was an event planned to celebrate this milestone and have fun. The logo was inspired by concert and summer events - bringing a chill vibe to mark the end of a stressful journey.

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
