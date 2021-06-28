Sejeong_Rachel

[Daily Up] 004.Calculator

calculator uiux modern appdesign
Hi!
This is Calculator UI with daily UI project.
I created 2 versions of calculator UI.
I wanted to deliver the clean and modern design with this project.
Thank you !

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
