Logo Proposal - King Face

Logo Proposal - King Face graphic design logo branding
Logo proposal for a drilling company
Tagline Brief: Drilling Mastery

Unused logo, available for sale.

Reach out for any worldwide project:
amiranda.tana@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +33 0634263901

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
