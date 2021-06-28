Dresden Branding & Design

Focused Community Strategies: 2020 annual report

Focused Community Strategies: 2020 annual report email racial injustice 2020 nonprofit nonprofits atlanta print design annual report annualreport housing healthcare digitaldesign digital design email template protests digital divide mental health contrast angles blackandwhite
Along with the annual report booklet and social media templates, Dresden also provided FCS with a custom email template since the standard, more colorfully branded FCS templates didn’t match the tone of the piece. This template allowed for specific stories and sections to be highlighted giving a taste of the information and stories that the annual report contained.

