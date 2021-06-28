Sonali Kshirsagar

Day 43: Beverages App

Sonali Kshirsagar
Sonali Kshirsagar
  • Save
Day 43: Beverages App mobile food food app mobile design web design web 100 days challenge ui uxdesign ui challenge design ux
Download color palette

Hi All😇
"100 Days UI Challenge"
For today's daily UI challenge I have created this UI for coffee or teaa beverages order. Hope you like it
Don't forget to like it!!!

Sonali Kshirsagar
Sonali Kshirsagar

More by Sonali Kshirsagar

View profile
    • Like