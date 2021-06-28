Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Svitlana

Fashion boutique mobile app

Svitlana
Svitlana
  • Save
Fashion boutique mobile app fashion industry digital webshop ux ui product design branding mobile application
Download color palette

Hey,
this is a design concept for a boutique in the fashion industry. I wanted to do something unusual.

Svitlana
Svitlana

More by Svitlana

View profile
    • Like