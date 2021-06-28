Moe

Admin Dashboard to track sellers

Moe
Moe
  • Save
Admin Dashboard to track sellers web ux ui design
Download color palette

This dashboard help the admin track their agents sales and process, it's designed to solve overcrowded information between the admin and agents, and make solving information issues easier by submitting tickets

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Moe
Moe

More by Moe

View profile
    • Like